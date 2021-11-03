Gautham Vasudev Menon says he has no idea about Anbuselvan: ‘This is shocking and news to me’

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Wednesday shared a poster of a film titled Anbuselvan. The poster featured filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon as the lead. Sharing the poster of the film, Ranjith wrote on Twitter, “Here’s the first look of #AnbuSelvan. So much intensity and impact indeed. Can’t wait to watch the action packed spell of Gautam Vasudev Menon. Best wishes to all”.

After the post went viral, it caught Menon’s attention. In response to Ranjith’s tweet, Menon said that he has “no idea what this film is”.

This is shocking & news to me. I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in. I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily. https://t.co/CnMaB3Qo90 — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 3, 2021

After Menon’s tweet, Pa Ranjith deleted his post.

On the work front, Gautham Vasudev Menon has Dhruva Natchathiram, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in the pipeline.