Gautham Vasudev Menon confirms being approached for Thalapathy 67, says Lokesh Kanagaraj wanted him for Vikram as well

If everything falls into place, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen as an antagonist in Vijay’s next, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Gautham Menon, who routinely also acts in films, says he was approached by Lokesh for the movie but he hasn’t signed the project yet.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the film reportedly features Vijay as a gangster and also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as one of the key villains. Post the success of his latest directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling, GVM told indianexpress.com that Lokesh is keen to have him on board for his next film.

“I haven’t signed the film as yet. Till the shoot doesn’t happen, anything can happen. But I did get a call from director Lokesh. He is a friend. Last time also he had called me to act in a small role in Vikram but it didn’t happen so he said this time he’ll make sure it happens,” the filmmaker-actor said.

Tamil action thriller Vikram starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and received widespread acclaim as well as box office glory.

Gautam Menon said he admires the work of Lokesh Kanagaraj and instantly told him he would love to be a part of his universe. “He said Vijay is in the film and I told him I’d love to be a part of it. I like his work. But acting isn’t something that I wake up every day and think ‘I want to be an actor.'”

GVM recently turned actor for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu hit Sita Ramam and said all the films he has acted in, has been purely for directors.

“Like Anwar Rasheed, Vetrimaaran, Hanu. When a director calls me, it gives an opportunity to be in a particular crew and see how they make films. In that dedicated time as an actor, I’m able to get three-four hours in a day—between shifts and shot changes—where I’m able to do my own thing. When I’m directing, I’m constantly thinking about a lot of other things,” he added.

Gautam Menon is currently basking in the glory of all the love coming his way for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film marked the third collaboration between him and actor Simbu. The film’s sequel has been announced and is currently in the works.