Thursday, June 18, 2020
Gautham Menon to helm web series for Amazon Prime Video, confirms PC Sreeram

Cinematographer PC Sreeram is looking forward to his collaboration with director Gautham Menon after the lockdown.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 18, 2020 6:20:59 pm
Gautham Vasudev Menon age Gautham Menon has already written and directed a web series called Queen, which is streaming on MX Player.

National Award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram on Thursday confirmed that his next project will be a web series, which will be directed by Gautham Menon.

“My next project after the lock down is over will be with Gautham Menon for a web series. It’s for Amazon . Waiting to start work after a long gap due to this corona. Hope the world will be better place for all of us . @menongautham (sic),” Sreeram wrote on his Twitter account.

Gautham Menon has already written and directed a web series called Queen, which is streaming on MX Player. The series was based on the times and struggles of actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. However, the format and the medium would be new to PC Sreeram.

Amid growing cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, the state government has announced a 11-day lockdown in and around Chennai city. As the situation remains grim, it is unclear when Kollywood will manage to get back on its feet. In the meantime, neighbouring states Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka have already resumed the production of television shows and movies that were interrupted by the lockdown.

