Gautham Menon to make a romantic film with Vadivelu: ‘He can really sweep someone off their feet’

It may sound a bit farfetched when you think of a romantic movie directed by Gautham Menon and starring comedy icon Vadivelu. If Gautham’s previous films are anything to go by, we can’t even confidently say he can write a script to justify Vadivelu’s style of comedy. It is also hard to see how Vadivelu can channel the gentleness and trademark sophistication of a Gautham hero without making a parody of it. But, “Why not?” asked Gautham, during a Valentine’s Day special interview for Netflix India.

“I am making a film with Vadivelu actually,” Gautham said, surprising the host, who asked a hypothetical question about presenting Vadivelu as a romantic hero.

“I am in discussion with Vadivelu for a (romantic) film. It will be a different way of talking and it will be very humorous. And I think he can really sweep someone off their feet,” he added.

The 61-year-old comedy star was last seen in Mersal. He has played the lead role in an upcoming comedy-drama Naai Sekar Returns. The movie is a spin-off on the comedy character he had played in the 2006’s crime drama Thalai Nagaram.

Meanwhile, Gautham was last seen in a key role in the espionage thriller FIR. He has played the role of the top national security advisor to the Prime Minister in the movie, which revolves around islamophobia in the country.

Gautham is also busy with the production of his next directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav in the supporting cast.