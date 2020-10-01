Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan join forces for Netflix’s Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal is Netflix India's first Tamil film. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix on Thursday announced its first Tamil film titled Paava Kadhaigal. Directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan, the anthology film comprises four stories which explore how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Paava Kadhaigal stars Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran among others.

Speaking about Paava Kadhaigal, director Gautham Menon said in a statement, “To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us.”

Sudha Kongara added, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love.” Vetri Maaran said he enjoyed working on the project because he was able to tell the story he wanted to. He also called it a “fulfilling experience.”

Vignesh Shivan said, “As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalise.”

Paava Kadhaigal isn’t Netflix India’s first anthology film. Earlier, Bollywood directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar had collaborated for Netflix films Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2020).

