Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Gautham Menon says Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 script in the works: ‘Discussed the film with Kamal Haasan’

In a recent interview, Gautham Menon spilled beans about the sequel to Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Gautham Menon opens up about Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 (Image: Instagram/ Kamal Haasan/ Gautham Menon)

Director Gautham Menon has finally opened up about the sequel to Kamal Haasan‘s 2006 film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The director, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, said that he is working on the sequel and has already had a discussion with Kamal Haasan about the film.

In an interview with Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Gautham was asked about the rumours about Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. The director said, “The script is getting ready. I met and discussed the project for about 45 minutes with Kamal sir before the lockdown. He asked me to develop the script. I am given a slot to narrate the story now. I would love to do the film by the mid of 2023.”

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is the story of a police officer Raghavan, played by Kamal Haasan, who is on the trail of two serial killers. The slick investigation thriller turned out to be a huge hit. It also starred Jyothika, Daniel Balaji, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The rumours of a sequel have been going on for years now, and finally, Gautham has opened up about the project.

Other than Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Gautham has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram lined up for release.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is basking in the success of Vikram, will start shooting for Indian 2 next month. Directed by Shankar, the project, which was on hold for about two years, is revived with a few changes in the cast and crew. Kamal will then team up with director Mahesh Narayanan for a film. He will also be working with Pa Ranjith on his next.

27-08-2022
