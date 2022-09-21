scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Gautham Menon mistaken for Mani Ratnam in interview, gives a hilarious response. Watch video

When Gautham Menon was asked about his experience directing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, he gave a hilarious response, which is winning the internet.

Gautham Menon is a huge fan of Mani Ratnam.

A small clip from director Gautham Menon’s interview with a Telugu entertainment channel is going viral. In the interview that was given as part of promoting the director’s latest movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Gautham is asked by the interviewer how he managed to handle a huge star cast, including Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi, in his previous film.

Fun fact: Gautham hasn’t worked with Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi together in a movie yet. The interviewer seems to be under the impression that GVM helmed Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. However, the 2018 gangster drama was written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Instead of correcting the interviewer, Gautham embraced the question and identified himself as Mani Ratnam.

“It was very difficult to work with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Arvind Swamy. You know to get their dates, they all are such busy actors. But, I am Mani Ratnam, and they will easily come when I call them. I start shooting at 4:30-5 in the morning, and they will all be there. If you heard Simbu doesn’t come to Gautham Menon’s film at 7 in the morning, for Mani sir, for me, he was there at 4:30 in the morning. It was a great experience,” Gautham Menon responded to the question with his tongue firmly in cheek.

By his own admission, Gautham is a huge fan of Mani Ratnam. It was the latter’s films that he said inspired him to seek a career as a filmmaker. So when he was mistakenly credited for the work of his favourite director, Gautham owned it with a big smile.

Gautham Menon’s latest directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu stars Simbu in the lead role. The film was released last week to rave reviews and is running successfully in cinemas.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:40:26 pm
