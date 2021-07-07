Gautham Menon to release Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram in two parts

Director Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram in the lead role, has been stuck in production limbo for a while now. According to reports, there is no clarity on when the final schedule of the film will begin.

The latest buzz from the industry is that Gautham has planned to split the movie into two parts and is preparing to release the first part soon. The filmmaker had earlier claimed that the “release work” on the movie was underway, and he was waiting for Vikram to complete dubbing for his portions. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Dhruva Natchathiram was shelved a few years ago after actor Suriya walked out of the project citing creative differences with Gautham Menon. Gautham had even pitched the film to Superstar Rajinikanth before Vikram finally landed the role. The movie was launched in 2016.

Gautham Menon has kept the interest surrounding the film alive by releasing trailers and teasers, which show Vikram in an ultra-stylish spy avatar. The film also boasts of an impressive supporting cast, including Simran, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiepan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Dhivyadharshini, Vamsi Krishna and Sathish Krishnan.

Vikram has a slew of movies in the pipeline, including director R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. He will soon start working on director Karthik Subbaraj’s untitled film. In the movie, Vikram will be seen alongside his son Dhruv, who made his debut in 2019 with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Meanwhile, Gautham’s hands are full with several projects, including acting assignments and directing a web show for Amazon Prime Video.