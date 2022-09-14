Gautham Menon makes unusual request to fans watching early morning show of Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu

Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, the fourth collaboration of actor Silambarasan and director Gautham Menon is releasing across the world tomorrow with shows starting as early as five in the morning. The early morning shows are special privileges in the Tamil film industry, which are arranged only for films that have a lot of anticipation surrounding them. Given the enormous fanbase of Simbu, it is natural that Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu will enjoy the special treatment. However, the director of the film, Gautham Menon, has made an unusual request to fans who are set to watch the early morning shows.

The Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya director has asked the fans to have a good sleep before coming to the theatre. He said, “If you are going to watch the 5 am show tomorrow, have a nice sleep the night before because it would take a while to get used to the pace of the film.”

From the start of the film’s promotions, Gautham, Silambarasan, and Jeyamohan (writer of the film) have been particular about setting the right buzz for the film. The trio has been insistent that the film will not be a typical gangster film with regular masala elements.

Simbu, in a chat with Indian Express, said, “It is based on the story of a real person. Writer Jeyamohan had written the script based on a guy. After finishing half of the story, he met the person to get more inputs to finish. This film is for all critics like you, who keep asking ‘stars’ to make quality films instead of masala entertainers. The movie needs encouragement from you all. This is not a film where the hero sends goons flying in the air. It doesn’t have an invincible hero. You all question how the hero is not getting hurt or shot at in the movies, right? This film is not that kind of a movie.”

Also starring Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu has music by AR Rahman. The makers are also in plans of making a sequel to the film.