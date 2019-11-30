Gautham Menon isn’t directing Rajinikanth next

Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit screens on November 29. Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit screens on November 29.

The grapevine was abuzz with speculation that Gautham Menon would direct Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 169, but it looks unlikely. Some media houses had reported that the ENPT filmmaker met Superstar recently, and narrated a script, which will be produced by Ishari Ganesh of Vels Films International. However, a source tells indianexpress.com, “Who is going to direct Thalaivar 169 has not been decided yet. For now, Rajini sir is focused on Thalaivar 168, and the film is directed by Siruthai Siva. If everything goes well, officially, he might launch a political party in January.”

Multiple reports also suggested that Vetrimaaran had narrated a script to Rajinikanth. If this materialises, the shoot is likely to happen from July 2020. However, an official word is awaited.

Besides, both Vetrimaaran and Gautham Menon are occupied with their respective films. While Vetrimaaran is directing Soori up next, Gautham Menon is working on a web series based on the life of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The 30-episode web series has Ramya Krishnan playing Jayalalithaa. Popular Malayalam actor Indrajith, who is the elder brother of Prithviraj, essays MG Ramachandran.

Post-Dhruva Natchathiram’s release, Gautham will direct Suriya. The Kaakha Kaakha duo were supposed to work on Dhruva Natchathiram. But the film was dropped when they had a fallout and fell in the lap of Vikram.

On the other hand, Thalaivar 168 is expected to start rolling from the third week of December.

