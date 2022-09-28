scorecardresearch
Gautham Menon is not sure if RRR is ‘Oscar material’: ‘We lack the drive to be there’

Filmmaker Gautham Menon has shared his thoughts about SS Rajamouli's RRR not making the cut as India's official entry for the Oscars.

Filmmaker Gautham Menon gave a candid response when he was asked about director SS Rajamouli’s RRR not being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The maker of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu seems to believe that in India, at least at the moment, the filmmakers lack a “drive” to make a mark at the Academy Awards. He noted even he was not sure whether Chhello Show (Last Film Show) had the potential to get the coveted award.

“I haven’t seen the other film (Chhello Show) that has been selected. There is a lot of talk about that film saying this is the film that should make it to the Oscars. Honestly, I’m not sure. If one of our films gets Oscar, I will be very happy about it. Somewhere that drive to be there is not there yet. I’m not being a sour grape. To answer your question, I don’t know if RRR is also Oscar material, honestly,” Gautham told India Today.

The Film Federation of India faced a huge backlash when it decided to send Chhello Show to represent India at the Oscars for the Best International Feature. Given the growing popularity of RRR, the film was seen as the country’s best bet to end India’s Oscar nomination drought of 21 years. The last film to make it to the nomination was Aamir Khan’s period drama Lagaan (2001).

The makers of RRR, however, have decided to cash in on the momentum by submitting the film in all the top categories of the Oscars. Meanwhile, SGF president Peter Goldwyn has called Last Film Show a strong contender. “We believe that ‘Last Film Show’ speaks to the heart and soul of cinema, which will be appealing not only to moviegoers in the United States but also Academy members. We believe that the film is a really strong contender this year, and we’re excited to bring it to American audiences. We are also eager to bring our expertise with Academy Awards campaigns to the release of this title.”

