Gautham Menon resumes Enai Noki Paayum Thota shoot; Sasikumar joins the cast

Director Gautham Menon has been juggling between the shoots of two major upcoming films, Dhruva Natchathiram and Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Gautham, who is producing and directing both the films, on Monday resumed filming Enai Noki Paayum Thota’s final leg. The movie stars Dhanush in the lead role.

“Nothing makes more sense than being at shoot. And when actors make it look so easy. ENPT in its final schedule and a special combination of @dhanushkraja and @SasikumarDir. And suddenly realised it’s a combination of 3 directors too! #ENPTFinalScheduleBegins(sic),” tweeted Gautham with a picture from the sets of the film.

It was earlier announced that Enai Noki Paayum Thota will hit the screens in February during Valentine’s week in 2017. However, the movie could not be released on time due to a number of reasons. In the meantime, Gautham also started shooting for his big-budget spy film Dhruva Natchathiram which has Vikram essaying the lead role.

Nothing makes more sense than being at shoot. And when actors make it look so easy. ENPT in its final schedule and a special combination of @dhanushkraja and @SasikumarDir . And suddenly realised it’s a combination of 3 directors too! #ENPTFinalScheduleBegins pic.twitter.com/tbCBwgBfXJ — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) July 16, 2018

Dhruva Natchathiram is said to be a trilogy and the first installment is expected to hit the screens this year. Gautham has also assured fans that Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota will also hit the screens this year itself. Megha Akash plays the female lead in the romantic thriller, which has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music.

After completing these projects, Gautham is expected to make sequels for his earlier blockbusters. According to reports, the director will make Yennai Arindhaal 2 and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2 with Ajith and Simbu, respectively.

