Gautham Menon to don the greasepaint for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Gautham Menon, who was last seen as a cop in Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda 2, has been roped in to play an important role in Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK).

According to sources, director Desingh Periyasamy felt Menon would suit the role though it wasn’t written for him. The source adds, “Goli Soda 2 was just a guest role for the director, but this one will be his first full-fledged role as an actor.”

While Dulquer Salmaan will play the role of an IT professional, Ritu Varma of Pellichoopulu fame is the female lead. The shooting of the romantic thriller is nearing completion and it will get released this year.

A source adds, “This film promises lot of adventure, and the story travels to various places like Goa, Delhi, Pune and Chennai. The combination scenes between Gautham Menon and Dulquer Salmaan will be interesting.”

Produced by Anto Joseph, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has music by popular Kerala-based band Masala Coffee.

Dulquer Salmaan has Vaan in the pipeline, besides Oru Yamandan Premakadha and his second Bollywood venture, The Zoya Factor.