Gautham Karthik to share screen space with Simbu in upcoming action-thriller

The untitled mega-budget action-thriller will be directed by debutant Narthan and produced by Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner.

Gautham Karthik will be acting alongside STR for the first time.

On Sunday, actor Gautham Karthik took to Twitter to share his excitement over his upcoming film, where he will be seen sharing screen space with STR aka Simbu for the first time. He said he was “super excited excited to be sharing screen space with the ever charming and super talented #STR bro”.

“Super SUPER excited to be sharing screen space with the ever charming and super talented #STR bro 😁😁😁! Directed by director #Narthan sir ,and produced by @StudioGreen2 Thank you @kegvraja for this opportunity! @iamrammy_ramesh This is one to look forward to guys! 😁👍🏻”, the caption read.

The untitled “mega-budget action-thriller film” will be directed by debutant Narthan and produced by Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. Tamil Lyricist Madhan Karky also has been roped in for the film.

Though the makers are yet to release the other details of the cast and crew, the production company Studio Green also shared their excitement at joining hands with actor STR for the first time. “We’re Absolutely Thrilled to be Teaming up with, 🌟#STR🌟 for the First Time 😍 A Mega Budget Action Thriller Starring #STR 💪and  @Gautham_Karthik 😎 Directed by the Super Talented #Narthan 👍 ✍️ @madhankarky #STR45”, they tweeted.

Gautham Karthik has two films in the pipeline namely, Devarattam and Chella Pillai. STR was last seen in Sundar C’s Vanthaa Rajavathaan Varuvaen and is currently filming Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu and UR Jameel’s Maha. 

