scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are now married, see first photos

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan got married in the presence of close family and friends. Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, actors Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Ashok Selvan attended their nuptials.

Manjima MohanManjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik are now married (Photos: Instagram/ SIIMA)

Kollywood actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan tied the knot today and photos from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. The couple got married in the presence of close family and friends. Many celebrities from the film fraternity attended the celebrations including Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, actors Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi and Nikki Galrani.

Check out the photos from the wedding here

Manjima and Gautham made their relationship public last month. The actors revealed that they were seeing each other for the last three years. They had penned emotional posts for each other on Instagram. “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favourite everything,” Manjima had written on her Instagram handle while sharing pictures of herself sharing a moment with Gautham.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

They became became close friends while shooting together for the 2019 movie Devarattam. Manjima had revealed at a press meet, “it started as a friendship and soon turned into a relationship.” They had also informed the media that their wedding would be at a private venue in Chennai. “The wedding will be a small family event. It will be happening in Chennai at a private venue. That’s why we can’t meet you guys during the event, so we have come to meet you before,” Gautham had said at the press meet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:28:18 pm
Next Story

This Twitter prompt about meeting partners has the most outrageous answers

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close