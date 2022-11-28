Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are now married, see first photos

Kollywood actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan tied the knot today and photos from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. The couple got married in the presence of close family and friends. Many celebrities from the film fraternity attended the celebrations including Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, actors Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi and Nikki Galrani.

Check out the photos from the wedding here

Manjima and Gautham made their relationship public last month. The actors revealed that they were seeing each other for the last three years. They had penned emotional posts for each other on Instagram. “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favourite everything,” Manjima had written on her Instagram handle while sharing pictures of herself sharing a moment with Gautham.

They became became close friends while shooting together for the 2019 movie Devarattam. Manjima had revealed at a press meet, “it started as a friendship and soon turned into a relationship.” They had also informed the media that their wedding would be at a private venue in Chennai. “The wedding will be a small family event. It will be happening in Chennai at a private venue. That’s why we can’t meet you guys during the event, so we have come to meet you before,” Gautham had said at the press meet.