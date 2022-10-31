Manjima Mohan, Gautham Karthik confirm relationship: ‘The best thing I love about you is…’

Actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik on Monday made their relationship public. The couple shared heartfelt messages on their Instagram pages.

“Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favourite everything,” Manjima wrote on her Instagram handle while sharing pictures of herself sharing a moment with Gautham.

And Gautham Karthik also wrote a lengthy post sharing the news with his followers. “What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc…etc…@manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn’t stand our arguments. 🤣But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as ‘friendship’ at first. But it was stronger than that…You kept growing it…I named it as ‘best-friends’. But it grew stronger than that too…You kept nurturing it daily…You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You’ve made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be,” he wrote.

The actor continued, “You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth. I have a peace in my heart now that I’ve never felt before, and that’s all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don’t believe that even the word ‘Love’ is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I’m extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! ❤️❤️❤️I can’t wait for us to start our journey together as one!”

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik worked together in Devarattam, which came out in 2019. It seems the couple hit it off on the sets of this film. It’s unclear whether Manjima and Gautham will tie the knot anytime soon.