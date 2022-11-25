Inside Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan’s pre-wedding photoshoot, see pictures

Actor Manjima Mohan on Friday shared pictures from a pre-wedding photoshoot. In the photos, Manjima could be seen sharing a moment with her future husband Gautham Karthik.

Manjima and Gautham made their relationship public last month. The actors revealed that they were seeing each other for the last three years. They also revealed their plans for the wedding, which is set to take place next week. The couple will tie the knot on November 28 in Chennai. Recently, the couple met the media to discuss their wedding plans.

“The wedding will be a small family event. It will be happening in Chennai at a private venue. That’s why we can’t meet you guys during the event, so we have come to meet you before,” said Gautham at the press meet.

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan also promised to share pictures of the wedding as early as possible on the same day. It’s going to be a one-day festivity in the presence of close family and friends. The couple also revealed the wedding was taking place with the blessings of both their families.

Manjima and Gautham became friends while shooting together for the 2019 movie Devarattam. Manjima said, “it started as a friendship and soon turned into a relationship.”

“My dad always used to say ‘you’ll become a man when you meet the right person.’ Manjima is that for me. She is more than just a pretty face. She has a wonderful and strong personality. Whenever I am feeling down, she lifts my spirits,” Gautham said at the press meet.