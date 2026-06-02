Gatta Kusthi 2 teaser: Aishwarya Lekshmi chases glory, Vishnu Vishal enters the kitchen

The teaser of the highly-anticipated sports-comedy Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was released on Tuesday. The promo promises an entertaining blend of comedy, family drama and sports.

In the teaser, Aishwarya is seen playing a wrestler determined to achieve success at the national level, while Vishnu stands by her side, taking care of the household responsibilities. However, there are several challenges in their journey. The teaser then showcases a turning point, which changes the dynamics between them. Vishnu Vishal is then seen exploring the world of wrestling.

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