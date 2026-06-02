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Gatta Kusthi 2 teaser: Aishwarya Lekshmi chases glory, Vishnu Vishal enters the kitchen
The promo of Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, promises an entertaining blend of comedy, family drama and sports.
The teaser of the highly-anticipated sports-comedy Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was released on Tuesday. The promo promises an entertaining blend of comedy, family drama and sports.
In the teaser, Aishwarya is seen playing a wrestler determined to achieve success at the national level, while Vishnu stands by her side, taking care of the household responsibilities. However, there are several challenges in their journey. The teaser then showcases a turning point, which changes the dynamics between them. Vishnu Vishal is then seen exploring the world of wrestling.
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The sequel to the 2022 film Gatta Kusthi appears to raise the stakes with bigger action sequences and a more expansive storyline.
Check out the teaser:
The teaser of Gatta Kusthi 2 sparked excitement among fans, who shared their reactions on social media. “This is a sureshot win and gonna be a blockbuster, ” a person commented under the teaser on YouTube. Another user commented, “Aishwarya is not acting, she is living in the character, pure goosebumps overloaded.” A third fan wrote, “The entertainer sequel is here!!” “Safe game… This will be successful movie sequel,” a user mentioned.
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Helmed by Chella Ayyavu, Gatta Kusthi 2 also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunaas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Karunakaran, Zara, and Mokksha. The film’s music has been composed by Sean Roldan, and it is jointly produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels Film International. Gatta Kusthi 2 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3.
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