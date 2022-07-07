scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Gargi trailer: Sai Pallavi fights a multifront war with family, society and system

Gargi marks Sai Pallavi's second theatrical outing this year. She was last seen in Virata Parvam.

July 7, 2022 8:52:55 pm
gargi trailer sai pallaviSai Pallavi plays the title role in Gargi.

The makers of Sai Pallavi starrer Gargi released its intriguing trailer on Thursday. Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi will release on July 15.

The trailer takes us into the happy-go-lucky world of Gargi, a school teacher, who lives a content life with her parents and dreams of settling down with a guy of her choice. But one fateful night turns her life upside down. Her father gets falsely arrested for a crime nobody is sure about. Thus begins her fight for justice.

Sai Pallavi‘s Gargi seeks the truth, while also demanding respect from her family for being a woman. She seems to be fighting a multifront war with family, society and system.

Gargi also stars Kaali Venkat and Saravanan of Paruthiveeran fame. Aishwarya Lekshmi, meanwhile, will be seen in a cameo. The Tamil version of the film will be presented by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment.

Also read |The best and worst Tamil movies of 2022 so far: Vikram, Beast, Valimai, Don

The movie marks Sai Pallavi’s second theatrical outing this year. She was last seen in Virata Parvam.

