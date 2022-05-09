Gargi glimpse: Sai Pallavi promises a memorable film

Actor Sai Pallavi, who is celebrating her 30th birthday on Monday, unveiled a glimpse of her upcoming film, which has been titled Gargi. “I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this Presenting to you, GARGI, @prgautham83 ’s brain child! (sic),” tweeted Pallavi while sharing the glimpse.

The footage captures the behind-the-scenes efforts of Pallavi into breathing life into her character, which seems independent, dynamic and rebellious.

Pallavi’s character seems to have got embroiled in some sort of a legal battle. And she constantly seeks the truth and demands respect from her family, who treat her unfairly because she is a woman. She seems to be fighting a multi fronted war with family, society and system.

Pallavi can also be seen dubbing her lines in Tamil and Telugu as she is fluent in both languages. But, Kannada is a new language to her. We can see her struggling over and over to get a simple dialogue in Kannada right. And that gives us the kind of hard work that would have gone into dubbing the entire film in Kannada.

Gargi is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, who made his debut as a director with Nivin Pauly starrer Richie (2017).

Pallavi is also waiting for the release of Virata Parvam. Written and directed by Udugula Venu, the film’s release was delayed for a long time owing to the pandemic. And it is now set to open in cinemas on July 1. The film will also star Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das among others in the lead roles.