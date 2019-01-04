CV Kumar’s next titled Gangs of Madras, here’s the first look

Director CV Kumar, who made his directorial debut with the sci-fi thriller, Maayavan, is all set to present his next directorial venture, Gangs of Madras, a gangster drama.

He took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of the film and wrote, “By the grace of Lord Subramanya, happy to share my second directorial venture. Share and support, friends.”

Set in North Chennai, the project has Sai Priyanka Ruth playing the lead role of a female gangster.

Debutant Hari Dafusia is composing music for the film. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Hari said, “The shoot is almost done and songs are being recorded and finalised. It’s an exciting venture to be a part of.” Also, he added he’s “super stoked to be associated with CV Kumar, as he’s discovered some great musical talent in the past.”

Kumar’s home banner, Thirukumaran Entertainment will bankroll Gangs of Madras, which also has Daniel Balaji, Bhagavathi Perumal and Kalaiyarasan playing crucial roles.

Interestingly, directors down south have always been keen to explore North Chennai through their films. Gemini, Pudhupettai, Polladhavan, Oram Po, Pa Ranjith’s Madras, Bhooloham, Vikram Vedha, and the recently-released Vada Chennai bear testimony to the same.