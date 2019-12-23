Game Over director’s next with Samantha Akkineni?

Ashwin Saravanan met Samantha Akkineni at her residence in Hyderabad. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Ashwin Saravanan met Samantha Akkineni at her residence in Hyderabad. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Ashwin Saravanan, whose last directorial was Taapsee Pannu-starrer Game Over, will collaborate next with Samantha Akkineni. Sources said Ashwin met Samantha at her Hyderabad residence and narrated the script. It seems the actor quite liked it too. However, the Rangasthalam actor is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Ashwin Saravanan made his directorial debut with Maya in 2015, featuring Nayanthara in the lead role. If Samantha agrees to come on board, this will be Ashwin’s third women-centric film in a row.

A source added, “This untitled one, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, will be different from Ashwin’s previous ventures which were dark and intense.”

Samantha Akkineni is a part of the Telugu remake of 96, which is being directed by Premkumar, who helmed the original. Meanwhile, Samantha will make her digital debut with the second season of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. The Oh Baby actor, who was last seen in Tamil in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, is also in talks for a Kannada film. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd