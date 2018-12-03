Exclusive: Game Of Thrones technicians hired for Vikram’s Rs 300 crore Mahavir Karna

Director RS Vimal held a special puja at Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, kicking off the production of his most ambitious film – Mahavir Karna. The ceremony was attended by several Mollywood celebrities including Suresh Gopi, Indrans and B Unnikrishnan. The main focus of the puja was a temple bell, which will be a part of the film.

The venerated bell will be taken to Hyderabad by Vimal for the shooting. It will be used to decorate the 30-feet chariot, which is being built at the Ramoji Film City.

The estimated budget of the mythological drama is Rs 300 crore, which will make it more expensive than Baahubali: The Conclusion (cost Rs 250 crore). “The producers have already hired technicians of Game Of Thrones fame to work on the project,” a source close to the filmmakers confirmed to Indianexpress.com.

#MahavirKarna starts from the land of Sree Padmanabha.

Received a holy Temple Bell in front of Sree Padmanabha which is going to be a part of the 30 feet hight chariot of Karna in the movie.

From today we have started building the Chariot. pic.twitter.com/FVzr37JeKo — MahavirKarna (@MahavirKarna_) December 3, 2018

Mahavir Karna is expected to have spectacular visual effects, which will be created both in domestic and international studios.

Vikram, who is playing the titular role, will join the sets in January next year. “The filmmakers have plans to release the film in the first half of 2020,” the source said.

The filmmakers have been tight-lipped on the star cast. “Producers have roped in leading actors from the Indian film industry and Hollywood. All the details will be revealed in January,” added the source.

The United Film Kingdom is bankrolling the film, which will be originally shot in Hindi.

The film based on the epic Mahabharata is Vimal’s second directorial outing after biographical romantic drama Ennu Ninte Moideen in 2015.

In the meantime, Vikram is busy shooting for Kadaram Kondan, which is being bankrolled by veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is directed by Rajesh M. Selva of Thoongaa Vanam fame and is fast nearing completion.