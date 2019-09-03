Game of Thrones star James Cosmo joins Karthik Subbaraj-Dhanush film

Karthik Subbaraj, whose last outing was Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, on Monday evening announced James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame will join the cast of his next project with actor Dhanush.

“Very Happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #Gameofthrones & many more@dhanushkraja @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas #D40 #Ynot18,” Subbaraj tweeted.

James Cosmo is a Scottish actor who has been part of Hollywood films like Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Ben-Hur and Wonder Woman. However, he is most known for his roles in television series, Game of Thrones and Sons Of Anarchy. In GoT, he played the 997th Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, Jeor Mormont.

Cosmo’s role in Karthik Subbaraj’s film is yet to be revealed. Touted to be a gangster drama, the movie will be shot entirely in London. It went on floors last month.

Y Not Studios, the banner which is producing the film, had earlier announced that Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is set to share screen space with Dhanush. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast. Santhosh Narayan has been roped in to compose music for the film.

I am super exited about my next project, which will be directed by @karthiksubbaraj and produced by @sash041075 of #ynotstudios with a brilliant cast and crew. Can’t wait for this to start next month in London. follow @StudiosYNot for further updates. pic.twitter.com/M3ZvO0Z7YS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 19, 2019

Dhanush, meanwhile, has many films in his kitty including Gautam Vasudev Menon’s much-delayed film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thota, Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and R Senthil Kumar’s Pattas. He has also signed a film with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj.