Wednesday, August 17, 2022

From Neelima Rani to Bose Venkat, popular 90s Tamil TV stars come together for a nostalgic reunion

Pooja, Prem, Raghavi Sasi, Rindhiya, Rishi, Rojasri, Shilpa, Shyam Ganesh, and Vijay Adhiraj among others attended TV Celebrities Reunion 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 17, 2022 6:39:43 pm
90s Tamil serial actors90s Tamil serial actors come together for a reunion.

Many Tamil TV actors, who became household names, recently came together for a reunion in Chennai. Pictures from the get-together are making rounds on social media.

Ammu Ramachandran, Anju, Absar, Bhanu Prakash, Bose Venkat, Chitti Babu, Deepak, Devi Kripa, Ganeshkar, Golden Suresh, Gowtham Sundarrajan, Harathi Ganeshkar, Haris Adithya, Ishwar, Kamalesh, Kaushik, KSG Venkatesh, Neelima Isai, Nirmala Shyam, Pooja, Prem, Raghavi Sasi, Rindhiya, Rishi, Rojasri, Shilpa, Shyam Ganesh, Shylaja Chetlur, Sonia Bose Venkat, Swetha Bharathi, Venkat, Vichu Viswanath & Vijay Adhiraj were in attendance at the get-together, which was titled TV Celebrities Reunion 2022.

The event had a dress code. While the actors were in black, the actresses were seen in red attire at the event. It was a splash of nostalgia as everyone shared old stories and experiences in the industry, which have evolved over the years.

The pictures from the meet will surely take a 90s kid on a trip down memory lane.

The 90s Tamil serial actors come together for a reunion (Photo: Johnson PRO/Twitter) (Photo: Johnson PRO/Twitter) (Photo: Johnson PRO/Twitter)

It can be said that the 90s and the early 2000s were the golden age of Tamil TV. With hit shows like Marama Deasam, Chithi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Metti Oli and Krishnadasi, TV played a huge part in pop culture. Many TV actors commanded a significant fan following like Neelima Rani, Bose Venkat, Chitti Babu, Prem, Shilpa and Vijay Adhiraj. A few of them also made it to the big screen.

Bose Venkat, who rose to fame with Metti Oli, went on to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Sivaji. He also directed a film titled Kanni Maadam, which was praised by critics. Similarly, Vijay Adhiraj, Shilpa and Prem were among other stars of the era who remain popular among the Tamil audience.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 06:39:43 pm

