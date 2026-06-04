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From Mozhi to Kaathal: 10 Jyotika performances that showcase her versatility across genres
As Jyotika’s courtroom drama System streams on Amazon Prime Video, here's a look at 10 films that showcase her remarkable range as an actor.
Written by Seekriti Saha
Considered one of the finest actors in Tamil cinema, Jyotika has delivered several memorable performances across genres over the course of her career. As her latest courtroom drama System streams on Amazon Prime Video, here’s a chronological look at 10 films that showcase her remarkable range as an actor.
1. Kaathal – The Core (2023)
Kaathal follows Omana (Jyothika), who files for divorce from her husband after 20 years of marriage, forcing the family to confront a long-buried truth. Jyothika delivers a restrained and emotionally resonant performance in the Malayalam film.
2. Raatchasi (2019)
This social drama stars Jyothika as Geetha Rani, a former Army officer who takes over as the headmistress of a poorly run government school in a village. Jyothika won praise for her powerful portrayal of Geetha.
3. 36 Vayadhinile (2015)
Jyothika plays Vasanthi, an upper division clerk, who rediscovers her self-worth and identity after her husband and daughter move to Ireland. This empowering drama marked Jyothika’s successful return to cinema after a hiatus.
4. Pachaikili Muthucharam (2007)
This Tamil thriller follows Venkatesh (Sarath Kumar), a medical representative who becomes involved in an extramarital affair with Geetha (Jyotika). What starts as a secret relationship soon leads to blackmail and dangerous consequences. Jyotika delivers a compelling performance in a role that defies conventional stereotypes.
5. Mozhi (2007)
This Tamil film stars Jyotika as Archana, a deaf and mute woman who values her independence and initially rejects the romantic advances of Karthik (Prithviraj). The film earned widespread praise for its sensitive portrayal of disability, with Jyothika delivering one of the most acclaimed performances of her career.
6. Chandramukhi (2005)
This psychological horror-comedy stars Jyothika as Ganga, a woman who develops dissociative identity disorder and begins to believe she is Chandramukhi, a vengeful court dancer murdered centuries ago. The role offered Jyothika ample scope to showcase her range, and she rose to the challenge with remarkable ease.
7. Kaakha Kaakha (2003)
After Anbuselvan (Suriya), an IPS officer, dismantles a criminal network, a gangster seeks revenge by targeting Maya (Jyothika), the woman he loves. Jyothika earned praise for bringing emotional depth to the role.
8. Dhool (2003)
Though Dhool was largely seen as a Vikram vehicle, Jyothika won audiences over with her comic timing and chemistry with Vikram.
9. Kushi (2000)
This romantic comedy follows two college students who, while trying to bring their respective best friends together, gradually fall in love with each other. Jyotika charmed audiences with her spirited and endearing performance.
10. Vaalee (1999)
Despite limited screen time, Jyotika left a strong impression in her debut film Vaalee, winning several Best Newcomer awards.
Seekriti Saha is an intern at SCREEN.
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