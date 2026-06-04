From Mozhi to Kaathal: 10 Jyotika performances that showcase her versatility across genres

Written by Seekriti Saha

Considered one of the finest actors in Tamil cinema, Jyotika has delivered several memorable performances across genres over the course of her career. As her latest courtroom drama System streams on Amazon Prime Video, here’s a chronological look at 10 films that showcase her remarkable range as an actor.

1. Kaathal – The Core (2023)

Kaathal follows Omana (Jyothika), who files for divorce from her husband after 20 years of marriage, forcing the family to confront a long-buried truth. Jyothika delivers a restrained and emotionally resonant performance in the Malayalam film.

2. Raatchasi (2019)

This social drama stars Jyothika as Geetha Rani, a former Army officer who takes over as the headmistress of a poorly run government school in a village. Jyothika won praise for her powerful portrayal of Geetha.