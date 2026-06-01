From bike rides to dinner dates: Sarita shares unseen moments from Madhavan’s life in Dubai

Actor-director R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita Birje, have been living in Dubai for the past few years to ensure their son, Vedaant Madhavan, a renowned freestyle swimmer, receives quality training in the sport.

Despite the mayhem, it seems that Madhavan has not compromised on his personal life or his craft, and continues to be a hands-on husband, father, and actor-director, dividing his time carefully to ensure he doesn’t miss out on anything.

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A glimpse into Madhavan’s unseen Dubai life

On the occasion of his 56th birthday on Monday, June 1, Sarita shared an adorable video on social media, stitched together from many unseen moments from their life in Dubai.