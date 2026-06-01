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From bike rides to dinner dates: Sarita shares unseen moments from Madhavan’s life in Dubai
On actor-filmmaker Madhavan's 56th birthday, his wife Sarita Birje share a rare video of their life in Dubai.
Actor-director R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita Birje, have been living in Dubai for the past few years to ensure their son, Vedaant Madhavan, a renowned freestyle swimmer, receives quality training in the sport.
Despite the mayhem, it seems that Madhavan has not compromised on his personal life or his craft, and continues to be a hands-on husband, father, and actor-director, dividing his time carefully to ensure he doesn’t miss out on anything.
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A glimpse into Madhavan’s unseen Dubai life
On the occasion of his 56th birthday on Monday, June 1, Sarita shared an adorable video on social media, stitched together from many unseen moments from their life in Dubai.
The clip begins by showing Sarita and Vedaant with Madhavan enjoying dinner together, then quickly transitions to showcase the couple’s many lovey-dovey moments as they explore Dubai hand in hand.
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The video, set to the actor’s iconic song “Vaseegara” from director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Minnale (2001), then shows Madhavan and Sarita on various dinner dates. At one point, Madhavan can be seen enjoying a bike ride along the streets of Dubai, smiling ear to ear while looking at the camera.
In another shot, the actor is simply lying on the floor of his apartment, unwinding with his pet dog. From enjoying a game of golf to spending quality time with his whole family, including his mother, the video Sarita shared features several adorable moments from Madhavan’s life.
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Sarita Birje’s heartwarming birthday wish for Madhavan
“Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband, and an amazing father. We are so grateful for the love, guidance, and support you give our family every day. You make us incredibly proud with all the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments you have achieved. We admire your strength, kindness, and commitment, and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you a birthday filled with happiness, love, and all the joy you deserve,” she wrote in the description box, setting couple goals as always.
Madhavan and Sarita met for the first time when she joined his public speaking and personality development classes in Kolhapur in the early ’90s. “She was aspiring for a job in an airliner and attended my classes. When she finally bagged the cat, she thought it was in part due to my classes and took me to a ‘thank you’ dinner. That’s how it started,” he said in a 2011 interview with the Times of India. They dated for a few years before tying the knot on June 6, 1999.
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