Suresh Raina, Geeta Basra cheer for Harbhajan Singh as Friendship teaser lands: ‘Everyone wants to be a hero’

Harbhajan Singh shared the teaser of his film Friendship, which marks the acting debut of the Indian cricketer. As soon as he shared the teaser of the trilingual film, his fans and contemporaries lined up to applaud his new avatar. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to his social media platforms and mentioned, “This is epic Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh. Can’t wait to watch the entire movie. Wishing you lots of success with this new endeavour.”

Harbhajan’s wife and actor Geeta Basra said she never thought she would see this side of him. “Lo ji..everyone wants 2b a hero nowadays..😜😂 never thought I’d see this side 2u @harbhajan_singh..looking forward 2seeing the movie..😍👏🤗#FriendShipMovieTeaser is Here.Enjoy it,Guys!”

The teaser begins with Harbhajan Singh introduced in a younger avatar, an angsty college-goer who eventually finds a way to channel his aggression through cricket. The viewers witness Harbhajan packing some punches, landing up in jail but we also see him grooving and dancing with his co-star Losliya. It seems the film promises to launch Harbhajan as an actor who can do action, dance and drop heavy dialogues as well.

While Arjun’s role is unclear, the teaser hints that he might be playing the coach of the college’s cricket team.

Friendship stars Harbhajan, Arjun, Losliya and Sathish. The film has been directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.