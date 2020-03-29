Follow Us:
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passes away

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2020 9:29:19 am
Tamil folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma has passed away, The News Minute reported. Paravai was 83. According to TNM, she was suffering from age-related illnesses.

Paravai Muniyamma was born in Madurai.

She usually played the role of grandmothers in films. She began her acting career with Dhool in 2003. Her performance was appreciated by the audiences. She also sang the popular “Madurai Veeran” for the film.

After Dhool she acted in several films like Kovil (2004), Devathaiyai Kanden (2005), Suyetchai MLA (2006), Sandai (2008), Thamizh Padam (2010), Bhavani IPS (2011) among others. She was last seen in the horror drama Sathura Adi 3500 (2017).

She was bestowed with the Kalaimamani award in 2019 by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Paravai Muniyamma is survived by her son and two grandchildren.

