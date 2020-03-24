Five Tamil movies that discuss virus attacks

Binge-watch these movies, and keep yourselves entertained at home. Binge-watch these movies, and keep yourselves entertained at home.

Coronavirus has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks. Let’s take a look at Tamil films that revolved around a virus. One can binge-watch these during our time of self-isolation to keep ourselves entertained at home.

Naalai Manithan (1989)

Written and directed by Velu Prabhakaran, the film starred Prabhu, Jaishankar, Amala and Ajay Rathnam, in key roles. The story revolves around a medical practitioner, who discovers a drug that makes the dead alive. What happens when the doctor injects the medicine into the body of an orphan, who later turns into a serial-killer, forms the storyline. The plot of Naalai Manithan was inspired by Michael Miller’s Silent Rage and was later remade in Kannada as Manava 2022.

Dasavathaaram (2008)

Written by Kamal Haasan, the film was directed by KS Ravi Kumar. The plot revolves around a scientist, who tries to protect a bio-weapon, after knowing its potential danger. Dasavathaaram features Ulaganayagan in ten roles, including the famous George Bush. In India, the first case of Ebola virus was reported in 2014. But, Kamal Haasan discussed it six years before in the film. Remember the scene where Haasan’s character mentions, “It’s a synthetic bioweapon—an Ebola – Marburg combination. It’s very lethal.” Also, the film threw light on the Chaos theory and the butterfly effect.

7aum Arivu (2011)

Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film featured Suriya, Shruti Haasan and Johnny Tri Nguyen, in pivotal roles. It revolves around a 5th century Pallava king, Bodhidharma, who goes to China and becomes a monk. Cut to the 21st century, we see Suriya’s character, a descendant of the monk. This is discovered by a scientist, who tries to invoke the powers of Bodhidharma, to fight the bio war that China has unleashed on India. 7aum Arivu was dubbed into Telugu as 7th Sense, which released simultaneously along with the Tamil original.

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014)

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim in the lead, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan of Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi-fame. Vaayai Moodi Pesavum was the Tamil debut of the Malayalam Superstar Mammootty’s son. Also, the film marked the return of Roja girl Madhoo. The story is set against the backdrop of a hill city, during a spring season. What if an entire town stopped speaking, because of a new type of virus, the mute flu, forms the storyline.

Miruthan (2016)

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan of Naaigal Jaakirathai-fame, the film starred Jayam Ravi and Lakshmi Menon, in lead roles. How a traffic policeman finds a cure to the new disease in town, forms the storyline. The makers of Miruthan claimed their film to be the first-ever zombie thriller in Tamil cinema.

Other pandemic movies we suggest you could watch:

The Outbreak (1995)

Infection (2004)

Blindness (2008)

Carriers (2009)

The Contagion (2011)

Deranged (2012)

The Flu (2013)

The Last Days (2013)

Virus (2019)

