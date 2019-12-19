Five filmmakers, one vision

Pa.Ranjith’s Neelam Productions will bankroll Mari Selvaraj, Lenin Bharathi, Suresh Mari, Akiran Moses and Franklin. (Photo: Neelam Productions/Facebook) Pa.Ranjith’s Neelam Productions will bankroll Mari Selvaraj, Lenin Bharathi, Suresh Mari, Akiran Moses and Franklin. (Photo: Neelam Productions/Facebook)

Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, along with Golden Ratio Films and Little Red Car Films, will bankroll five upcoming projects of young promising directors in Tamil cinema—Mari Selvaraj, Lenin Bharathi, Suresh Mari, Akiran Moses and Franklin.

Speaking about the same, Pa Ranjith said, “Cinema is a powerful medium that communicates with many at the same time. As a filmmaker, I have seen how a good film is received and respected by the audience across industries. In the past two years, I have identified films that I believe in and want to support.” Ranjith added he strongly feels that socially-relevant films will find their right audience. “These five films will educate the audience as much as they entertain.”

All the films will be finished by 2021.

Abhayanand Singh, CEO of Golden Ratio Films, said, “With the recent influx of potential that has managed to tap both critical and commercial success, this is the right time for such a collaboration.”

Aditi Anand, Director – Little Red Car Films, remarked, “I have been a fan of Pa Ranjith for a long time. The amount of dedication he displays as a producer is inspiring. That way, Pariyerum Perumal was an absolute gem. Likewise, I hope I can recreate that magic with Pa Ranjith’s vision in the future.”

Merku Thodarchi Malai director Lenin Bharathi said, “We don’t see cinema as a business. I think the medium should engage with audiences responsibly.”

Mari Selvaraj added, “This looks like a success meet of Pariyerum Perumal. In fact, Ranjith and I decided to work on another project even before my first film got released. I feel quite happy.”

Neelam Productions recently bankrolled hit film Irandam Ulaga Kadporin Kadaisi Gundu, starring Attakathi Dinesh and Anandhi in the lead.

