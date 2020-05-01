Ajith’s romantic movies you can stream right now

Best romantic movies of Ajith. Best romantic movies of Ajith.

Ajith Kumar, who turned 49 today, made it big in the industry without a godfather. His 30-year long career is rife with examples of how hard work and perseverance beat other shortcomings. He has failed more times than he succeeded. That is the reason why his fans burst into whistles and claps when they hear dialogues in his movies referring to his resilience and self-made star stature. From playing minor roles to achieving superstardom, Ajith’s journey is truly inspiring.

Before Ajith took into the mould of a ‘mass hero’ and started taking down evil men, he earned his paychecks by acting in romantic movies. His good looks made him an instant hit with the crowd and a perfect candidate to be Tamil cinema’s next Kadhal Mannan (King of Romance), a title that was formerly held by erstwhile heartthrob, Gemini Ganesan.

Here are romantic movies from Ajith’s filmography that you can stream right now.

1. Aasai

Written and directed by Vasanth, this movie features Ajith as a smart and bold young lover, who falls victim to the deceit of his girlfriend’s evil brother-in-law. It begins as a light and breezy romantic story between two good looking people but soon turns dark with Prakash Raj’s Major Madhavan who is lusting after his wife’s younger sister. (Aasai is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

2. Kaadhal Mannan

Ajith plays an auto mechanic who falls in love with a rich man’s daughter. What’s more, the woman he loves is already engaged to an egoistic, obnoxious man. This movie is a quintessential 90s romantic movie with dollops of class struggle. (Kaadhal Mannan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

3. Kadhal Kottai

It is criminal if we leave this movie out of this list. This is what made Ajith a household name in the 1990s. The film became a huge hit at the time because of its unique premise. Usually, boy meets girl, they are smitten by each other’s good looks, and the duo elope despite all the odds. But, in Kadhal Kottai, boy and girl fall in love without seeing each other. They don’t know how the other one looks. And yet gradually fall in love through a series of love letters, when postal services were still the primary form of communication. (Kadhal Kottai is streaming on Sun NXT)

4. Amarkalam

Ajith plays a street thug who is broken from the inside. He is an orphan and has a stammering problem. The only way he could survive the ruthless society is embracing violence. And then he runs into a girl who promises to heal his wounded heart. But, the catch is she comes from a family of cops. (Amarkalam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

5. Poovellam Un Vasam

Chinna (Ajith) makes the boo-boo of pushing away the love of his life Chella (Jyotika) after falling in the web of lies formulated by his back-stabbing friend. Realising his folly, Chinna gets busy winning back Chella. (Poovellam Un Vasam is streaming on Sun NXT)

