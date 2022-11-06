scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

First song from Dhanush’s Vaathi gets release date

The song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, crooned by Shweta Menon and written by Dhanush.

DhanushA still from Dhanush starrer Vaathi’s first song. (Photo: PR Handout)

The makers of Dhanush’s much awaited bilingual film Vaathi, titled Sir in Telugu, on Sunday announced that the movie’s first song will be released on November 10.

The song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, crooned by Shweta Menon and written by Dhanush.

Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “The first single from #Vaathi #SIRMovie written by our @dhanushkraja (Tamil) & @ramjowrites (Telugu) is all set to release on November 10th.”

In the poster of the song, Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon are seen exchanging adorable glances at each other in what seems like a temple. Needless to say, the song is expected to be a romantic track.

Also Read |Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Actor’s father Kasthuri Raja reacts

Vaathi is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

The film, which also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas, will release theatrically on February 17, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 07:04:02 pm
Next Story

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years, film tentatively titled KH 234

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor embrace parenthood, celebrities wish happy couple
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement