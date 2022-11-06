First song from Dhanush’s Vaathi gets release date

The makers of Dhanush’s much awaited bilingual film Vaathi, titled Sir in Telugu, on Sunday announced that the movie’s first song will be released on November 10.

The song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, crooned by Shweta Menon and written by Dhanush.

Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “The first single from #Vaathi #SIRMovie written by our @dhanushkraja (Tamil) & @ramjowrites (Telugu) is all set to release on November 10th.”

In the poster of the song, Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon are seen exchanging adorable glances at each other in what seems like a temple. Needless to say, the song is expected to be a romantic track.

Vaathi is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

The film, which also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas, will release theatrically on February 17, 2023.