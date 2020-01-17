First Look: Arvind Swami as MGR in Thalaivi

Arvind Swami as Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi. Arvind Swami as Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi.

The first look of Arvind Swamy from Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi is out. Swamy plays the role of late film icon and Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran who was fondly called MGR.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the first look of Swamy as MGR on Twitter. He tweeted, “Here is the FL of @thearvindswami as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr #MGR in Dir #Vijay – #KanganaRanaut ‘s Late TN Ex-CM Amma Dr. J.Jayalalithaa Bio-pic #Thalaivi.”

MGR, a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa, was an actor-turned politician who formed the political party AIADMK, after quitting the DMK in 1972 and captured power in Tamil Nadu in 1977. He was the chief minister of the state for ten consecutive years until his death on December 24, 1987.

MGR was not just a movie star, but he was one of the most influential fashion icons of the 20th century. The legendary actor was also adored for his light skin and toned physique that made him the most handsome actor of his time. He was also an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. These qualities catapulted MGR to the status of the first demi-god of Tamil cinema.

Thalaivi, a biographical drama, helmed by Vijay, has Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Jayalalithaa. Her look from the film is already out. Apart from Kangana and Swamy, the film has actor Priyamani in the role of Sasikala.

The dialogues of Thalaivi have been penned by Baahubali fame Vijayendra Prasad and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. The film was granted the status of an official biopic, and the makers have received a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the late Chief Minister’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar.

Bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi will hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020.

