Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Sudha Kongara takes her new car for a spin with Mani Ratnam, Suriya. See photos

Sudha Kongara is helming the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead. Suriya, who is bankrolling the project, will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake.

Suriya poses with Sudha Kongara. (Photo: Twitter/ Sudha Kongara)
Filmmaker Sudha Kongara is overjoyed after purchasing her first car. She took her new car for a spin with Mani Ratnam and Suriya. Sudha shared a picture of herself with Mani Ratnam, who had once been her mentor. She also went on a drive with superstar Suriya and composer GV Prakash, all of whom had played key roles in her rise to fame. Sudha tweeted, “Njoying going green with my first car ever with my favourite people!.”

Sudha also posted a picture of Suriya driving the new car. The director-actor duo earned much praise for their previous collaboration, Soorarai Pottru. Inspired by the life and times of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan, the film was released directly on Prime Video owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The film became a huge hit and drew rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film also bagged five National Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor.

Sudha is now helming the film’s Hindi remake with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead. Suriya is bankrolling the project. Suriya will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake.

After completing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara will make a film under the banner of Hombale Films. The details of the project are yet unknown.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:14:07 pm
