Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja hospitalised; doctors says he is ‘currently stable’

According to an official statement from MGM Healthcare, Bharathiraja was admitted 'with altered consciousness with lung infection'.

A still of Bharathiraja from ThiruchitramabalamBharathiraja in Thiruchitramabalam.

Veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja has been admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai. According to a statement released by the hospital, the director is undergoing treatment for a lung infection.

“Mr Bharathiraja P, aged about 81 years, is admitted at MGM Healthcare, Chennai on Friday (26/08/2022). He has presented with altered consciousness with lung infection. His condition is currently stable and he is making progress. He is being evaluated, treated and closely monitored in the Intensive Care Unit by our team of Medical Experts,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, another statement from Bharathiraja is making the rounds on social media. The 81-year-old Tamil film icon, in the statement, said that he is being treated with good care by the doctors and staff at the hospital. He also requested people to not visit him at the hospital as it was against the rules. He assured fans that he will meet them soon.

Bharathiraja was last seen in Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambala, which is running successfully in theatres. The veteran actor is receiving a lot of praise from the audience for his comic timing and performance in the film, which is turning out to be the biggest success in Dhanush’s career.

ALSO READ |Thiruchitrambalam review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind

Bharathiraja, who made his debut in 1997 with 16 Vayathinile, is regarded as a pioneer in Tamil cinema. He was one of the first filmmakers to shoot films in real locations at a time when directors seldom made films outside studios. He has helmed several blockbuster films like Sigappu Rojakkal, Manvasanai, Nizhalgal, Kizhake Pogum Rail, and Alaigal Oivathillai. He has also acted in movies like Mani Ratnam’s Aayuth Ezhuthu and Rocky.

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
