Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Karthi express shock as film journalist Kaushik LM passes away at 35

The who's who of the south Indian cinema tweeted their condolences in the wake of the death of popular film journalist Kaushik LM. He was 35.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2022 12:07:44 pm
Film journalist Kaushik LM was 35.

The members of the South Indian film fraternity have expressed shock after the untimely death of film journalist Kaushik LM. He was just 35. Kaushik went to sleep at 2 pm on Monday and he never woke up again. It is said that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Kaushik was scheduled to attend the press meet held by the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Jiivi 2 yesterday. But, when he did not show up at the venue, his friends in the media grew suspicious and called him. Their calls went unanswered. Only later in the day, they found out about the sudden death of Kaushik.

The who’s who of the south Indian cinema tweeted their condolences in the wake of his passing. “@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support. Life’s too short RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry,” actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan tweeted.

“Shocked beyond words @LMKMovieManiac Truly positive soul. Not fair,” wrote Nani on his Twitter account.

“This news is too shocking. Met Kaushik just two days back at the press con. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKaushikLM,” tweeted actor Karthi.

“Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed @LMKMovieManiac,” tweeted Vijay Deverakonda.

Kaushik was a popular YouTube video jokey. He conducted interviews and did reviews of movies. He has also written for several leading online news outlets about the south Indian movies. Kaushik’s significant following on Twitter also made him an influencer.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:07:44 pm

