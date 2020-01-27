February, a packed month for Tamil cinema

While Vaanam Kottattum will hit screens on February 7, Mafia will be released on February 21. While Vaanam Kottattum will hit screens on February 7, Mafia will be released on February 21.

This Friday (January 31) will see six Tamil films clashing at the box office—Nadodigal 2, Maayanadhi, Vanmurai, Uttraan, besides two films projects of Santhanam—Server Sundaram and Dagalty. Further, Jiiva’s Seeru will hit the screens on February 7, apart from Mani Ratnam’s production venture, Vaanam Kottattum. The Dhana-directorial has Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Madonna Sebastian, Sarathkumar and Radikaa in key roles.

For Valentine’s Day, Ashok Selvan’s Oh My Kadavule and Hiphop Tamizha’s Naan Sirithaal have been scheduled to hit the screens. Oh My Kadavule, also starring Ritika Singh in the lead, is a romantic comedy.

On the other hand, Karthick Naren’s Mafia and Prabhudheva’s Pon Manickavel are slated to release on February 21.

2020 started on a brisk note for Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Dhanush’s Pattas. A film trade analyst tells indianexpress.com, “February has only 28 days and going by the buzz, it will be difficult to accommodate all these films. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) should make sure that small budget films don’t suffer losses because of too many projects releasing at the same time. Anyone can make a film, but the real difficulty lies in taking it to people.”

He adds, “Often, a film’s release date is finalised without understanding the market trends. Star-driven films are an exception in this regard, though.”

