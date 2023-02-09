Fan narrates experience of crossing paths with Ajith Kumar in Glasgow: ‘Ajith said he wants a break’

Ajith is once again touring Europe with his family. Before Thunivu hit screens, the Tamil star covered several parts of Europe on his bike, and now, after the film’s successful release, he is back touring the world. Earlier, his wife Shalini shared a picture of Ajith from Portugal, and now a fan on Twitter has revealed that Ajith is in Glasgow.

In a Twitter thread, the fan narrated his experience of meeting Ajith in the Scottish city. When his friends called him to say that they met Ajith in a coffee shop in Glasgow, he immediately rushed to meet his icon, who was sipping tea in a cafe. Ajith noticed them all and asked them to meet him outside the cafe for pictures. When Ajith’s manager clicked just one picture, the actor asked him to capture more. Ajith was later asked about his next film, but he replied that he ‘wanted a break’ from it all for a while. The actor then asked them to study well and parted ways.

Here’s the thread:

Thala❤️😭 We 6 guys are from same House, in first pic three from tamil nadu 2nd pic three from Andhra Yesterday evening around 4pm they called and said Deai macha thala in glasgow da we took photo with him if you come fast u can meet him ra.From room to that location it arounds(1 pic.twitter.com/MP1uhj8ZdK — Suriya Cristiano Kohli (@Virat18Suriya23) February 9, 2023

While Ajith seems to be enjoying his leisure time in Europe, things are pretty chaotic back home for his fans, who are in limbo about his next project. Initially, Vignesh Shivan was confirmed as the director of his next film AK62, which was touted to be a romantic drama. However, it is now said that the movie has been put on hold as Ajith wanted some changes in the script.

Now, Magizh Thirumeni, who last directed Udhayanidhi Stalin in Kalaga Thalaivan, has been roped in to direct Ajith’s next. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Venkat Prabhu is also in discussion with the actor for the film. Until Ajith returns from his break, fans have to wait for an AK62 update.