scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Fan narrates experience of crossing paths with Ajith Kumar in Glasgow: ‘Ajith said he wants a break’

A Tamil cinema fan in Glasgow took to Twitter to share his experience of meeting Ajith in the Scottish city.

Ajith with fansAjith with fans in Glasgow. (Image: Virat18Suriya23/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Fan narrates experience of crossing paths with Ajith Kumar in Glasgow: ‘Ajith said he wants a break’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ajith is once again touring Europe with his family. Before Thunivu hit screens, the Tamil star covered several parts of Europe on his bike, and now, after the film’s successful release, he is back touring the world. Earlier, his wife Shalini shared a picture of Ajith from Portugal, and now a fan on Twitter has revealed that Ajith is in Glasgow.

In a Twitter thread, the fan narrated his experience of meeting Ajith in the Scottish city. When his friends called him to say that they met Ajith in a coffee shop in Glasgow, he immediately rushed to meet his icon, who was sipping tea in a cafe. Ajith noticed them all and asked them to meet him outside the cafe for pictures. When Ajith’s manager clicked just one picture, the actor asked him to capture more. Ajith was later asked about his next film, but he replied that he ‘wanted a break’ from it all for a while. The actor then asked them to study well and parted ways.

ALSO READ |Vijay Sethupathi: The actor who undercuts all aspects of a ‘star’

Here’s the thread:

ALSO READ |Inspired by ‘Thunivu’ movie, Tamil Nadu man attempts bank heist; held

While Ajith seems to be enjoying his leisure time in Europe, things are pretty chaotic back home for his fans, who are in limbo about his next project. Initially, Vignesh Shivan was confirmed as the director of his next film AK62, which was touted to be a romantic drama. However, it is now said that the movie has been put on hold as Ajith wanted some changes in the script.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

Now, Magizh Thirumeni, who last directed Udhayanidhi Stalin in Kalaga Thalaivan, has been roped in to direct Ajith’s next. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Venkat Prabhu is also in discussion with the actor for the film. Until Ajith returns from his break, fans have to wait for an AK62 update.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 15:54 IST
Next Story

Yami Gautam wants to play Madhubala: ‘She remains an icon’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi party with AbRam, Taimur on birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close