Fahadh Faasil: ‘Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 is part of LCU, I may be in it’

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil dropped a major reveal about Tamil star Vijay’s most-awaited movie, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. He confirmed that the movie is part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, which is nicknamed LCU.

“Given that this movie is within Lokesh’s universe, I may be in it,” Fahadh revealed at a press meet held recently in Kochi. The actor was addressing the media to promote his upcoming production venture Thankam.

Fahadh Faasil had played Amar in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s last film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. By the end of the movie, Amar renounces his loyalty to his government job as a seasoned spy and goes rogue to avenge the murder of his wife. At the press conference, Fahadh was asked whether there will be a standalone film revolving around Amar.

“It’s too early to share about it. The announcement should come from the producers,” he responded.

The shooting of Thalapathy 67 is going on in full swing. The makers have kept all the details under wraps so much so that they haven’t even officially announced the beginning of its production. It’s expected that this week, the makers may release a teaser giving the much-awaited glimpse into Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film. The movie is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year.

Fahadh Faasil now has multiple films in the works. He will next be seen in director Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. He also has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dhoomam among others in various stages of production.