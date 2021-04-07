Fahadh Faasil to act with Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram

Actor Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that he will be a part of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, Vikram. While speaking to the media about his latest film Joji, he revealed that “he was excited” to work on the project with Kamal.

Vikram is director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fourth directorial outing after Managaram, Kaithi and this year’s blockbuster Master. Lokesh has taken the title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. It is speculated that this movie could be a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago.

Vikram is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It is said that Bigg Boss fame Tharshan will play an important role in this film.

Lokesh is currently busy with the post-production work. Last month, he tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he has now recovered from the infection and is back to work. On Tuesday, he even went out and voted in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. “Recovered from covid, tested negative! Thank you for all your wishes and prayers,” he tweeted. “Please vote.”

Recovered from covid, tested negative! Thank you for all your wishes and prayers 🙏

Please vote 😄 pic.twitter.com/cDWnmjFmCE — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 6, 2021

Kamal, meanwhile, so far was busy with his election campaigning. The star is the chief ministerial candidate of Makkal Needhi Maiam. He is also recouping from leg surgery as he is unable to walk without the support of crutches. Once he makes a full recovery, he will start shooting for what seems Lokesh promises to be a no-holds-barred action film.

Fahadh Faasil had back-to-back releases with Irul and Joji. While the former debuted last week on Netflix, the latter released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. Going by the initial reactions to the film, Fahadh seems to have hit the ball out of the park.