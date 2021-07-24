Fahadh Faasil joins Vikram shoot, shares photo with Kamal Haasan

Fahadh Faasil took to his Facebook account to share a photo of himself and Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Fahadh Faasil/Facebook and Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil on Saturday joined the sets of Vikram. The actor took to his Facebook account to share a photo of himself and Kamal Haasan on the sets of the Tamil film.

Sharing the photo, Faasil wrote, “VIKRAM”.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Fahad Faasil, the much-awaited film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das. The movie is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vikram began filming earlier this month. Haasan, who is also bankrolling the project under his production company Raaj Kamal Films International, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from the first day of shooting.

He had captioned the video, “Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year.”