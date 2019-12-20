Everything you need to know about Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero

Hero, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has hit the screens. Hero, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has hit the screens.

All eyes are on Hero which is hitting screens today. You may ask why? Well, unlike the West, Tamil cinema hasn’t dabbled much with ‘superhero’ movies. In the trailer, we get Arjun Sarja’s character saying, “the system can’t be changed by a common man, but needs a hero!” It looks like the story revolves around this ‘hero’ Sakthi (Sivakarthikeyan), fighting educational malpractice in the country. Directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, the film, produced by KJR Studios, also features Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naachiyar fame Ivana in important roles.

Some of the cast and crew members talk about action thriller Hero:

Sivakarthikeyan, actor: Mithran and I were about to collaborate on a film even before his first film Irumbu Thirai happened. I suggested to him that we do a film like Gentleman. I enjoyed being on the sets because I got to do something ‘new’ and ‘different’. I realised experimenting with roles is the only way to stay relevant. Hero will be on the lines of Velaikkaran but has more action sequences. I did 90 per cent of stunts myself. Though I am a huge fan of superhero films like The Dark Knight, I don’t fly like a Batman in Hero. The film is about an ordinary person finding superheroic skills within him and doing his best for society. It is this relatability that drew me towards the script. If my previous venture Namma Veettu Pillai attracted the family audience, Hero will bring more youth crowd into theaters. I am happy that I picked a script that is both realistic and entertaining.

PS Mithran, director: Actually, I didn’t set out to make a template-driven ‘superhero’ film. It simply ended up being one. Thanks to my producer and Sivakarthikeyan who made Hero become a big project. Sivakarthikeyan plays Sakthi who questions the system. I promise that the film won’t disappoint you.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, actor: I couldn’t ask for a better launchpad in Tamil. Though I made my acting debut in Telugu cinema with Hello, I have been wanting to do films in Tamil and Malayalam. I am taking it a bit slow because I wanted to be associated with good films and content. In Hero, I play Meera and it is a contrasting character to what I am in real life. The film discusses the present educational system. I enjoyed sharing screen space with Siva and someday, I hope to get to act in a film that he directs. I thank Mithran and producer Rajesh sir for believing in me and having me on board.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, music composer: Everyone has been talking about my music and how important it is to the film, but I disagree. I was impressed by Mithran’s making style and gave my best. Every technician has put in his heart and soul into Hero. The film has shaped up very well, and the output is massive compared to what I heard as a script. Mithran was fantastic as a director and let me explore in terms of music. There is an adage that says, “Heroes aren’t born; they are made.” This is the crux of the film.

Antony L Ruben, editor: PS Mithran has an amazing sense of clarity as a filmmaker. In fact, he has a knack of telling a story, no matter how serious it is, in an engaging way. Also, he trusts my judgement. Right from the beginning, it was all a team effort. To be honest, in many ways, the project was challenging for me to edit. Hero will appeal to the masses; at the same time, it has a strong underlying message. A special thanks to Sivakarthikeyan for not intervening with my work!

