Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya plays a lawyer but this is no Jai Bhim

Sun Pictures on Wednesday unveiled the theatrical trailer of its upcoming movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which stars Suriya in the lead. The trailer was launched at a grand event in Chennai with the entire cast and crew of the movie in attendance along with hundreds of fans of Suriya.

The trailer begins with Sathyaraj’s narration: “He wanted to become a scientist. But, I wanted him to be something else.” And we see Suriya sliting someone’s throat as if it is part of a ritual sacrifice. The ominous background score and Sathyaraj’s continued narration blaming the fate takes us back in time, showing Suriya and his family in happier times.

Suriya seems like a happy-go-lucky guy, who likes to dance, joke, and laugh. He is also in love with a girl and his family is supportive too. He seems to be living a perfect and content life until something terrible happens. We see a series of girls being killed, turning Suriya’s perfect life upside down.

The main antagonist in the film is played by Vinay Rai. And judging from his dialogues, he seems like an outright sexist. “Women are the weaker sex,” he says. And a few moments later Suriya tells a woman, “We need to show them women’s strength.”

The trailer also has another punchline. Suriya says, “When I wear a lawyer’s gown, the judge is another person. But, when I in my vesti, I’m the judge.” The dialogue sort of reminds us of Suriya’s last film Jai Bhim, in which he had played a firebrand High Court lawyer. In Jai Bhim, Suriya’s character is known for fighting power through the means of law and without resorting the violence. But, in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, he seems to play the role of judge, jury and executioner.

Alongside Suriya, Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Saranya Ponvannan among others. The film is written and directed by Pandiraj.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is due in cinemas on March 10.