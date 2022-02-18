Etharkkum Thunindhavan teaser: Suriya is the manifestation of vengeance

Sun Pictures on Friday unveiled the teaser of Suriya’s upcoming movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which means ‘He’s ready for anything’. Judging by the teaser, Suriya’s character, indeed, is ready to inflict great pain through violence, should push come to shove.

It’s hard to guess what’s the plot of Etharkkum Thunindhavan from the teaser. The promo has been cut with the sole intention of letting the audience in on the vibe of the movie, which sort of involves a village toughie taking on an urban criminal mastermind. The crux of the plot seems to be whether the hero’s brute force can defeat a cunning, smart and seasoned villain.

The teaser reveals that Suriya gets locked up in jail for some reason. And when he comes out, we see his bloodshot eyes and clenched fist, and he seems to be fuming with vengeance. When the time comes, he unapologetically engages in violence against his enemies. “Those who are with me shouldn’t be afraid of anything. Nobody can do anything to us,” tells Suriya.

It seems there is an egomaniac named Inba on the loose and he seems to be the main source of all the troubles that have befallen Suriya’s character.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will mark director Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. While Suriya played the lead role in Pasanga 2, he produced and made a cameo appearance in Kadaikutty Singam, which was headlined by his brother Karthi.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, also starring Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj, is due in cinemas on March 10.