Enough of Cholas, here’s a sneak peek into Pandyas in Ponniyin Selvan 1. Watch video

What’s the use of great heroes and their valour without formidable villains to challenge them? The pride of Cholas and Pandyas was realised because of the long-lasting feud between the two ancient Tamil kingdoms. Naturally, Mani Ratnam‘s Ponniyin Selvan 1 features some of the great talents as Pandyas to balance out the star cast that plays the Cholas. A new promo of the film introduces the Pandyas in the film, who have sworn to avenge their foes.

Here’s the promo:

Ravidasan, a self-proclaimed black magician, who leads the pack of Pandyas is played by actor Kishore, who is known for films like Aadukalam and Polladhavan. Meanwhile, Riyaz Khan of Aalavandhan and Winner fame is playing Soman Sambhavan. Well-known theatre artist Vinay Kumar, the director of Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research, is playing the role of Devaralan.

The pack of Pandyas is called Pandya Aabathudavigal in the book. They infiltrate the Chola kingdom with the sole motive to destroy the whole kingdom from within. They become one of the big hurdles for Chola’s spy Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan. The two parties keep locking heads throughout the film trying to stop each other’s mission.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set to be released on September 30. Starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Jayaram, the film has music by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Ravi Varman has cranked the camera for the movie, while Sreekar Prasad has taken care of editing.