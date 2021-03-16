Enjoy Enjaami: Tamil song by Dhee and rapper Arivu goes viral, celebrates our shared existence with nature

Enjoy Enjaami, which released on March 7 is also available for streaming on Spotify. (Twitter/@Music_Santhosh)

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ is the latest Tamil song that youngsters are grooving to ever since the song featuring singer Dhee and Tamil rapper Arivu released last week. Produced by renowned music composer Santhosh Narayanan, the song was released on Maajja’s YouTube channel. Maajjaa is a platform by singer-composer A R Rahman, which was launched to support indie musicians and bring forth their talent to the global stage.

A fast-paced song that weaves together strong vocals by Dhee, beats by Santhosh Narayanan, hard-hitting rap by Arivu and the widely prevalent oppari (song of lament which is sung during funerals and while mourning), Enjoy Enjaami celebrates how our ancestors co-existed with nature.

The lyrics were penned by Arivu, who had released a song ‘Sanda Seivom‘ on the CAA-NRC debate last year. The rapper said that the song was inspired by the stories and ooparis sung by his grandmother, Valliamma. She had been referenced in the song in the lyrics ‘Valliamma peraandi, Sangadhiya kellendi‘ (grandson of Valliamma, listen to the news).

The chorus, “Enjoy enjaami, vaango vaango onnagi” literally translates into “enjoy and come together as one”.

The song, which celebrate our roots, traces mankind’s journey over thousands of years in the past, when humans and nature lived as one. Unlike today, where the world is overrun with humans while the nature has been reduced to a mere bystander, the song talks about how all living beings have an equal stake in this world through the lyrics, “Nallapadi vaazhacholli, Indha manna koduthaane Poorvakudi..Naayi nari poonaikundhan Indha erikkolam kooda sondhammadi (We were given this land to live a good life, the river, pond and world also belongs to the dogs, the jackals and the cats).”

Arivu has also sung a few oppari portions in the song. Lamenting the loss of nature over the years, Arivu croons, “Naan anju maram valarthen, Azhagana thottam vachchen, Thottam sezhithaalum en thonda nanaiyalaye (I had planted five trees and maintained a good grove. Even if the grove has been destroyed, my throat is still not parched).”

The close relationship that our ancestors had shared with nature has been captured in stunning visual frames of the video, which has been directed by Amith Krishnan. Shot in Thiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, the video features Dhee and Arivu singing amidst a forest backdrop and plains, even as locals make an appearance in a parai segment.

Since its release, Enjoy Enjaami has received positive reviews from both the public and celebrities for its music, lyrics and stunning visuals.

Hailing it as the song of the year, actor Siddharth tweeted, “Our future is speaking to us. Let’s listen.” (sic)

SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT!

My prodigious baby sister @talktodhee burns it up with the once in a generation rapper poet @TherukuralArivu in #EnjoyEnjaami. Love you @Music_Santhosh. This track is ear fire. 🔥https://t.co/tf3utIuXOb Our future is speaking to us. Let’s listen. ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2021

Heaping praise, director Pa Ranjith said that the song was dedicated to all the landless working people who live around the world.

Singer Swetha Mohan, actors Arya, Prasanna, Kavin and Kathir among other also praised the song.

“The reception of #EnjoyEnjaami is a reassuring pat on the back for a lot of blossoming artists with unique voices. The lyrics are clearly resonating with the masses as much as the addictive music. It feels like the start of a new wave. Who said good music can’t change the world?” wrote director Ashwin Saravanan of Maya and Game Over fame.

“Really Fantastic lyrics I really enjoy the lyrics that come with this song so much that I keep hearing it over and over again and catching up so much,” a user tweeted.

“#EnjoyEnjaami on loop!! Song, lyrics, vocal, visuals are brilliant. Shifts gears of Tamil independent music,” another user wrote.

Several users on Twitter called Enjoy Enjaami the ‘song of the year’ while a few pointed out that the song really brought out the talent of independent musicians.

#EnjoyEnjaami The best independent Tamil Music video I have ever seen. Brilliant making, Excellent music, such a mood lifter. Totally in love this song. @joinmaajja is great initiative from @arrahman to bring out the hidden talents. தாறுமாறு தக்காளி சோறு !! https://t.co/QomPo3osK3 — Kirubakaran Rajendran (@kirubaakaran) March 9, 2021

#EnjoyEnjaami on loop!! 🔥Great music and production quality. Hoping this one opens doors to more original independent music with unique voices! pic.twitter.com/pHtukWoJlt — Venkat Raghav (@ARVenkatRaghav) March 12, 2021

A fan even choreographed a routine to the viral song.

Since its release on March 7, Enjoy Enjaami has garnered 1.2 million views on YouTube so far.