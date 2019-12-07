Enai Noki Paayum Thota full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit screens on November 29. Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit screens on November 29.

Tamil romantic actioner Enai Noki Paayum Thota has found its way to piracy site Tamilrockers. The Gautham Menon directorial stars Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series, often putting up the content as soon as it is released or aired.

The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. Subhakeerthana wrote, “Expressions are Dhanush’s forte, and this is why he works so well as Raghu. It is amazing how the actor transforms into a typical Gautham Menon protagonist. You see the effort he has put in, and Dhanush quite succeeds in making it credible. The characters are realistic, but situations—not so much. Part of ENPT’s power lies in its casting. No single actor feels wrong. Even Sasikumar, for that matter.”

“Gautham Menon’s previous film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada had a lot of this flavour too—romance, followed by action elements. Enai Noki Paayum Thota’s biggest strength is Darbuka Siva’s background score and songs. “Maruvarthai” works like a visual poetry with the superb Sid Sriram behind Dhanush’s voice,” she added.

