Enai Noki Paayum Thota new teaser: Dhanush plays a guy in love with a film star

Since Enai Noki Paayum Thota went into cold storage, actor Dhanush made his debut as a director with Pa.Paandi, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 released and he went on to star in his first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He even produced his superstar father-in-law Rajinikanth’s film Kaala between the multiple strikes and controversies that brought the Tamil film industry to its knees.

After a delay of more than a year, the romantic drama was revived recently. The filmmakers even launched posters unveiling the new title logo of the project. In an effort to keep the buzz around the film alive, a new teaser has been released. The teaser gives us slightly more information about the story than the previous one, which released way back in 2016.

Dhanush plays a civilian Raghu who falls in love with his favourite movie star Laika (played by Megha Akash). The over one minute video gives us a glimpse of Raghu’s transformation from a clean-shaven chocolate boy to a tough guy with thick-beard and unbuttoned shirts.

As we dig into the plot details in the new teaser, film’s director Gautham Menon would rather appreciate it if we also pay attention to the beautiful suite, a western musical form, composed by multifaceted music director Darbuka Siva. “If this music doesn’t touch your soul then nothing else will.. thank you @DarbukaSiva and the musicians behind this @dhanushkraja in all his glory #ENPTVISIRI For sure in theatres very soon(sic),” wrote Gautham, while sharing the music video on his Twitter page.

Siva’s compositions for Enai Noki Paayum Thota have already created a lot of buzz around the film. The single tracks from Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Maruvaarthai and Visiri are massive hits already.

The final stretch of Enai Noki Paayum Thota shooting began in Chennai earlier this month. Actor-filmmaker Sasikumar was the latest addition to the star cast.

Gautham has promised that Enai Noki Paayum Thota and his spy-thriller with Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram, will hit the screens this year itself.

