Enai Noki Paayum Thota movie review, release LIVE UPDATES

Enai Noki Paayum Thota movie review: ENPT was first offered to Suriya.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota has finally hit the screens. Also called ENPT, the film starring Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead was put in cold storage for more than two years due to production issues.

Directed by Gautham Menon, ENPT is touted to be an action-thriller. According to the trailer, Megha will be essaying the role of an actress named Lekha, while Dhanush is a regular guy who falls in love with her. We are also shown various action sequences, and although the movie’s premise seems interesting, the delay caused a serious dent in the buzz surrounding it.

The songs, on the other hand, have gone on to become instant hits among the audience. The tracks “Maruvaarthai” and “Visiri’, composed by Darbuka Siva and sung by Sid Sriram, were well-received.

ENPT marks the maiden collaboration between Gautham Menon and Dhanush. The film also stars Sasikumar, Senthil Veerasamy, Sunaina and Vela Ramamoorthy among others. Telugu movie star Rana Daggubati will be seen in a cameo.