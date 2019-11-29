Enai Noki Paayum Thota movie review, release LIVE UPDATES

Enai Noki Paayum Thota has finally hit the screens. Also called ENPT, the film starring Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead was put in cold storage for more than two years due to production issues.
Directed by Gautham Menon, ENPT is touted to be an action-thriller. According to the trailer, Megha will be essaying the role of an actress named Lekha, while Dhanush is a regular guy who falls in love with her. We are also shown various action sequences, and although the movie’s premise seems interesting, the delay caused a serious dent in the buzz surrounding it.
The songs, on the other hand, have gone on to become instant hits among the audience. The tracks “Maruvaarthai” and “Visiri’, composed by Darbuka Siva and sung by Sid Sriram, were well-received.
ENPT marks the maiden collaboration between Gautham Menon and Dhanush. The film also stars Sasikumar, Senthil Veerasamy, Sunaina and Vela Ramamoorthy among others. Telugu movie star Rana Daggubati will be seen in a cameo.
Highlights
Indianexpress.com critic, S Subhakeerthana, rated the film 2.5 stars out of 5. In her review, she wrote, "Gautham Menon’s much-delayed film Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) is here, and it is the filmmaker’s blandest work to date." She further added, "Enai Noki Paayum Thota’s biggest strength is Darbuka Siva’s background score and songs. “Maruvarthai” works like a visual poetry with the superb Sid Sriram behind Dhanush’s voice.”
Also Read | Enai Noki Paayum Thota movie review: Dhanush-GVM deliver an underwhelming romantic actioner
User @ShankarNaresh1 tweeted, “#ENPT Superb film making by my all time favourite Director Gautham menon. Loved to the core #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta.”
User @Akshay166480 tweeted, “Being a fan of @menongautham Loved it 💥.. Though I'm single I can feel that love and romance between @dhanushkraja and @akash_megha beautifully captured.. Movie is technically brilliant and everyone acted well. Worth waiting ❤ #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta #ENPT #enptreview.”
“Loved #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta Brilliant chemistry between my fav @akash_megha 👰🥰 & @dhanushkraja sir. Superb performance by both #MeghaAkash mam(superb expressions) & #Dhanush sir👌Beautifully executed by whole team. Don't miss. A clear winner. 4.5 /5 🌟 #ENPTFromToday,” user @RohanKu35500967 shared on Twitter.
User @tisiskicha praised Dhanush’s performance in the film. He tweeted, “How do you do it that easily dhanush, be it sivasamy from #Asuran or raghu from #ENPT, you have done total justice. I'm just in awe of what a complete actor you are. #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta.”
Listen to the hit song, "Maruvaarthai" crooned by Sid Sriram here:
User @Prem88818321 rated the film 3 stars out of 5 on Twitter. “#ENPTReview : Excellent 1st Half With Full of Love & Emotionals Scenes 👌Ultra Stylish @dhanushkraja was seen !❤ Second Half ~Full Of action and thriller, Can see the #GVM Touches in Entire Movie ! RATING - 3/5 💥 #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta #ENPTFDFS #ENPT,” he said.
A user @vinodnavis tweeted, “Every movie can't be a Asuran...But ENPT won't disappoint you.. Definitely worth watch...Don't believe any reviews..Watch For Songs..Bgm..Dhanush..worth.”
“#EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta - GVM’s regular style of narration; Overdose of voice overs than normal conversations. Dhanush scores, Sasi’s cameo gud. Dialogues super. Visiri & Maruvaarthai r pure bliss to listen; not happy with M song visuals. No proper writing, Screenplay drags. Avg!,” tweeted a user @Chrissuccess.
Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Kudos to @VelsFilmIntl Dr.IshariGanesh Sir for resolving all the issues related to #ENPT release.. The issues were huge and complex.. Well done Sir!"
A user @RjAadhi2point0 tweeted, "OK,once i said dhanush can't be a gvm hero..but not even a hour is over.. I confess.. Dhanush Can Be Anything and Everything.. This guy is Unbelievable.. @dhanushkraja.. lots of Love #ENPT."
“After impressing everyone as the late 40s Sivasaamy in #Asuran, @dhanushkraja rocks as the 25 yr old Raghu in #ENPT #EnaiNokiPaayumThota. He scores high in romance & action. It'll be a treat for his fans to see him in stylish costumes & a well-groomed look in general. #versatile,” tweeted trade analyst Kaushik LM.
Watch the full video of "Visiri", sung by Sid Sriram, from ENPT:
“#ENPT - An average romantic action thriller from @menongautham. High time he should come out of the voice over mode. @dhanushkraja has given his best. @akash_megha looks pretty. #SenthilVeeraswamy looks deadly as the antagonist,” shared user @sekartweets.
“#EnaiNokiPaayumThota Superb movie with equal mix of trademark GVM romance and actions..👌 #ENPT will surprise you for it's freshness in visuals and stunning action episodes..All songs ❤,” user @Nn84Naganatha shared on Twitter.
User @VJ_Karthick tweeted, “Dhanush looks stylish in college portions but he is not that convincing as a @menongautham hero - The entire voice-over thing, his acting, dance moves everything felt sumwat odd in this.. Being a @dhanushkraja fan I miss him on the whole. #EnnaiNokkiPaayumThotta #ENPT.”
“#GauthamMenon and his proposal Scenes in his movies never ending Love Story.❤How can he surprise me in every single time ♥😍 #GVM is Back with his Trademark style. #ENPT #ENPTFDFS #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta,” posted user @Sivacram_.
User @kollyempire gave the film 2.25 stars out of 5 and tweeted, “#ENPT | Visuals, lighting works & songs remind you of what GVM is capable of. The screenplay is what lives in the pale shadow of his earlier movies as you can feel a heavy hangover in some scenes. The 'freshness' part was missing on a whole. That's where you miss GVM! (2.75/5).”
Watch the trailer of Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota here:
“#ENPT - GVM IS BACK. Love are refreshing and twist here and there worked out so well. Beauty of the flim is the narration and screen play. @dhanushkraja wowww. #ENPTFromToday #Dhanush #ENPTFDFS #enptreview #EnptReview,” tweeted user @ranjiths1998.
User @Pagaivann rated the film 3.5 stars out of 5. He tweeted, “Done with #ENPT The film with wonderful gripping screenplay of brilliance. @dhanushkraja Awesome performance till the end. @akash_megha done the gorgeous work in good way. @menongautham Neatly present the Movie. Sureshot Blockbuster ! Rating - 3.5/5.”
Entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala shared his review on Twitter after he first half. He said, “#ENPT 1st Half : A GVM Style romantic story is being played out.. An ordinary guy falls in love with a Movie Actress and the problems that follow @dhanushkraja is rocking as usual @akash_megha looks divine Top gear interval 👍.”
“#ENPT Interval: The good thing here is that the film doesn't feel 'old' even at one point - the love scenes between @dhanushkraja and @akash_megha come in with a lot of freshness, it's only the voiceovers on overload,” user @sidhuwriters shared.
#ENPT first half - Typical @menongautham film so far. Voiceover is no more a tool in his films, it is the film! Partly good, partly okayish. Aesthetic divine romance between @dhanushkraja and @akash_megha. Songs 👌🏼,” user @sekartweets posted on Twitter.
User @im_NareshAshwin tweeted, “Finally ENPT from the Man Himself GVM has Made the film in his own classy way!!! Waited for more than half an hour to see GVM’s Magic on Screen. Worth it for the wait! @menongautham @dhanushkraja @akash_megha @DarbukaSiva @isharikganesh @VelsFilmIntl #ENPT.”
Enai Noki Paayum Thota is finally here! Fans make a beeline for Chennai theaters.